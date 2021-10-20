Three Columbian football players suspended for alleged vandalism

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Tiffin Columbian football players were suspended from the team for the remainder of the season after officials confirmed their alleged involvement in a string of vandalism cases.

The student-athletes are accused of vandalizing the residences of three Tiffin City Schools staff members on Saturday.

In addition to sitting out the remaining regular-season contests along with the postseason, they are forfeiting any regular and post-season awards they might receive.

“As a high school and school district, we expect our student-athletes to be responsible, respectful, and model the highest standards of citizenship and behavior in our schools and community,” the school administration said in a statement.

