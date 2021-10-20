Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Three Columbian football players suspended for alleged vandalism

Tiffin Columbian High School
Tiffin Columbian High School(Steve Slivka)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Tiffin Columbian football players were suspended from the team for the remainder of the season after officials confirmed their alleged involvement in a string of vandalism cases.

The student-athletes are accused of vandalizing the residences of three Tiffin City Schools staff members on Saturday.

In addition to sitting out the remaining regular-season contests along with the postseason, they are forfeiting any regular and post-season awards they might receive.

“As a high school and school district, we expect our student-athletes to be responsible, respectful, and model the highest standards of citizenship and behavior in our schools and community,” the school administration said in a statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man with a knife killed one person and severely injured another at a turnpike plaza in...
One person killed in Sandusky Co. turnpike plaza knife attack, another injured
More than a dozen squad cars have gathered around a home near the intersection of Parkwood and...
Heavy police presence at Old West End neighborhood
Jacob Krinn makes his first court appearance following the hazing death of BGSU student Stone...
Arrest warrant issued for former student indicted in Foltz death
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Man kicked in face during fight near downtown Toledo
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

A man with a knife killed one person and severely injured another at a turnpike plaza in...
One person killed in Sandusky Co. turnpike plaza knife attack, another injured
Medications in a container during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October 2020.
Drop-off locations announced for Saturday’s Drug Take Back Day
Robert Hathorne is accused of shooting Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Josef Brobst on...
Accused Findlay shooter Robert Hathorn indicted on six counts
Total port congestion.
Consumers, businesses paying a heavy price to restart the economy