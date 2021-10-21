Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
10/21: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

From lightning to lightening skies today; cool weekend
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thunderclaps replaced the rooster to wake us up this morning, and cooler air will now rush in behind the front. High in the mid-50s are expected through Monday, though Sunday morning’s frost potential has been reduced since Monday’s rain has sped up a bit for arriving in Toledo (lows in the upper-30s).

