Alertizen app shutting down after City of Toledo declines funding request

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Alertizen is a cell phone app that notifies users of possible crime occurring in their neighborhoods. The city of Toledo has used the app for nearly 10 years. The Alertizen team hoped to receive support from the city with money from the American Rescue Plan Act, but the city declined their request.

In an email to Alertizen the Toledo Police Deputy Chief of Staff, Karen Poore, said in part, “while the application may provide a valuable service to your subscribers, this is not an expense the city will take on at this time.”

The Alertizen team says they are disappointed that the mayor did not consider his constituents that rely on the app, and with no financial support from the City of Toledo or Lucas County they will be shutting down operations at the end of the year.

Toledo mayoral candidate Carty Finkbeiner says that the app is useful and if elected he would grant it funding.

“Those citizen that are subscribers of this, participants in it, are being alerted where there is seemingly wrongdoing taking place in their neighborhood. The senior citizens in particular are very, very grateful for getting that information,” says Finkbeiner.

Funding the app would cost the city less than $40,000, and Finkbeiner says it is worth the money.

“It would seem to me it would be wise for the citizens of Toledo to receive the grand total of $39,600. That will keep Alertizen operating so our senior citizens feel comfortable in the neighborhoods in which they live.”

George Sarantou uses the app and says it would useful in helping the city curb the violence.

“I am a subscriber to Alertizen, and it works. I get alerts all the time about what is going on. We really need to do something about the huge increase in crime in the city of Toledo,” says Sarantou. “Alertizen will only enhance the ability to combat crime by alerting citizens to be on guard and for citizens to be able to identify who some of these perpetrators are.”

