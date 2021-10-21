Traffic
Dine in the 419
Dine in the 419: The Ultimate Sushi Experience at Kotobuki

From spicy tuna to baked salmon rolls, we take you to Toledo’s Kotobuki
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When it comes to sushi, presentation is just as important as taste. On this week’s Dine in the 419, we head to Kotobuki.

Right on Monroe Street in Toledo, Kotobuki is home to high-quality fish and creative rolls that taste just as good as they look. Some of its famous ones include 007 Roll, with two rolls in one, and the baked firecracker.

We met up with owner Dennis Chung to try our hand at the Rainbow Roll, the roll with a different flavor in every bite.

”The key to the rainbow roll is variety. ... It has four different types of fish on type of a California roll. You need a sheet of seaweed, a baseball-size ball of rice, it’s short-grain rice, so it’s naturally sticky,” says Chung.

How important is presentation when it comes to sushi?

“Oh, it’s really important. To me, you have quality ingredients, it’s really important,” Chung said. “The last piece of fish we’re going to use is tuna, this is Tuna Sakawa, a block of tuna. You gently press it, and there you go.”

Dine-in or takeout, try it all.

