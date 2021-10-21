Traffic
Keep Toledo/Lucas Co. Beautiful collecting candy wrappers, pumpkins

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is hosting two recycling events for assorted Halloween debris.

Candy wrappers cannot go in normal recycling, but they will collect and send them to TerraCycle, which is able to recycle them. Collection boxes will begin to start showing up at all YMCA of Greater Toledo locations, and you can also drop them off at the Toledo Zoo.

The Great Pumpkin Pitch is back as well. The collection is sponsored by GoZERO Services and Andre Farms, and it will go from Oct. 29-Dec. 5.

Drop-off locations will be at Lakewood Garden Marketplace in Maumee, Sylvania Township Hall, and Starr Square in Oregon.

Last year, they collected 18,000 pounds of pumpkins for composting, They are hoping to reach 40,000 pounds this year.

