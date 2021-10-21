Local hockey game will help provide critical care to dogs at LC4

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many of the dogs at Lucas County Canine Care and Control come into the shelter needing extra medical care. That can be anything from illness and injuries to abuse. The bills for that care can easily reach thousands of dollars. This weekend some local first responders will be lacing up the skates to help out.

Thursday is practice day for the Warthogs at Sylvania Tam-0-Shanter. The team is made up of public safety workers from Wood County.

Don Egan is an officer for CSX Police Department. “We have dispatchers, police officers fireman, a prosecutor and an attorney on the team. Sometimes we win, other times we come up short, but it’s really about having a good time.”

The Warthogs play around the region. The games help various charities, and Egan’s daughter came up with the idea to have this one benefit LC4.

Kelly Sears is the Director of LC4.

“We know our community loves its dogs and supports LC4. That is the biggest thing that keeps our staff motivated. We love to have people sponsor these events for the dogs.”

Tyler DeWitt is one of the Warthogs. He played high school hockey at Northview and was on the University of Toledo team throughout college. He’s now a police officer in Lake Township.

“That’s a big thing about police work, you’ve got to play as a team. You have to have each other’s backs and here it’s the same thing.”

This weekend the Warthogs will be facing off against the Toledo Fire team. “Everyone is solid out here. It’s competitive, and that makes it fun. Everyone wants to win. There are no trophies, but there are bragging rights for sure.”

A new dog at LC4 named Royal stopped in for Thursday’s practice session, and she was a big hit.

“We haven’t had her long. She came in as a stray. And just from the few interactions we’ve had with her, we know she is a happy girl. She seems to always be ready to get up and go enjoy the day. More dogs at LC4 will have a shot at a lifetime of good days thanks to events like Pucks and Paws.

Pucks and Paws is this Sunday at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter. The game starts at 10am. There’s no charge to see the game, but donations of money and supplies for LC4 will be accepted at the door. There will also be a few adoptable dogs from the shelter at the game.

