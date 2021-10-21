Traffic
Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office conducting sobriety checkpoints in Springfield Twp.

(AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
(AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)(KFYR)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office has sobriety checkpoints scheduled for two locations in Springfield Township on Friday night.

The Lucas County OVI Task Force will be at 6355 Angola Rd. and 7337 Bancroft St. The checkpoints will be in operation from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

