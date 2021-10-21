Traffic
New details cloud I-75 trooper shooting incident

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Robert Hathorn awaits trial after being indicted on six charges for an incident involving an Ohio State Trooper on Oct. 7 that led to a manhunt and his eventual arrest.

He faces a felonious assault charge for allegedly discharging a gun during a struggle with a trooper that had pulled him over.

However, statements from Tiffany Hathorn, Robert Hathorn’s wife, and a review of footage 13abc captured during his arrest, has brought new details to light that had yet to be released by law enforcement.

“He shot my husband before the tussle,” Tiffany Hathorn said. “That’s how the tussle started, because he had shot my husband in the hand. Then they got to tussling because my husband did not want him to shoot him again.”

Tiffany Hathorn’s comments are corroborated by video captured during the arrest. 13abc cameras were recording when a trooper asked Hathorn how he hurt his hand, to which Hathorn responded, “He shot me in my f---ing hand.”

A Ohio Highway Patrol spokesperson said that injury is still part of their investigation. They have not released the dashcam footage from the incident, denying a request for the video because it is evidence in the case.

Trooper Josef Brobst first stopped Hathorn for an alleged speeding violation on I-75 near Findlay. He asked Hathorn to get out of the truck because he smelled marijuana.

“They were standing out there for a while the officer told him to sit in the back of his squad car,” Tiffany Hathorn said. “He refused to sit in the back of the squad car because he said he wasn’t arrested and he can go sit in his vehicle because it was cold outside and they were standing outside. So my husband said when he started to walk toward the vehicle he noticed the officer grab his weapon and that’s when he shot him. My husband said that his reaction was to just grab him so he would not shoot him again. So he grabbed him and had him in like a bear hug and they tussled and the officer shot himself.”

Tiffany Hathorn also said that her friend and her three children were in the truck with her husband at the time. That information - that there were witnesses - was previously unreleased, but was confirmed by investigators Thursday.

After the scuffle, Hathorn got back in the truck and took off. He eventually abandoned the vehicle and left on foot. The children and friend were found walking near the truck by Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies.

“My husband has a past and he has a record and he paid his time for everything he has done. But my husband has been out of prison for two years now he has not been on any papers or anything. He hasn’t gotten or any trouble or nothing,” Tiffany Hathorn said. “The reason why my husband didn’t want to sit in the back of the police car is because of everything that is going on with the shootings with black people that’s already around here. If you’re not arrested, why do you have to sit in the back of a police officer car.”

Hancock County Prosecutor Phillip Reigel said that he has reviewed the dashcam video, saying it clearly shows that the trooper did not fire his weapon, and did not cause the injury to Hathorn’s finger. He says it was injured, but it is not clear how the injury occurred.

Hathorn will be in court Friday.

