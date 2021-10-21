Traffic
October 21st Weather Forecast

Cloudy & Cool Weather Pattern
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is likely this morning with an afternoon high in the middle 60s. A few sprinkles are possible tonight. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 50s. It will stay cool with highs in the 50s through Monday with clouds and frequent rain chances. An isolated shower is possible Saturday. Rain is more likely Sunday afternoon and evening. The highest chance of rain is Sunday night through Monday. A few sprinkles are possible on Tuesday as well.

October 21st Weather Forecast
10/20/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
10/20/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
