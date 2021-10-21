October 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is likely this morning with an afternoon high in the middle 60s. A few sprinkles are possible tonight. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 50s. It will stay cool with highs in the 50s through Monday with clouds and frequent rain chances. An isolated shower is possible Saturday. Rain is more likely Sunday afternoon and evening. The highest chance of rain is Sunday night through Monday. A few sprinkles are possible on Tuesday as well.

