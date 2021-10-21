Traffic
Ohio’s brand new license plates may include historical error

New Ohio license plate design
New Ohio license plate design(Source: WOIO)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles released the design for the state’s new standard license plate Thursday but eagle-eyed Twitter users quickly pointed out a possible mistake.

The “Sunshine in Ohio” plate will be available by Dec. 29, according to the Ohio BMV. The new design is the first standard license plate update since 2013. The BMV Registrar Charlie Norman was joined by Gov. Mike DeWine Thursday morning for the announcement.

But shortly after the announcement was made, people took to social media to point out that it seems the design, which features the Wright Brothers’ original flyer, got the early aircraft backward. In a comparison between the design and a photo of the Wrights’ plane at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, you can see the piece that looks like the tail in the license plate design was actually at the front of the real aircraft.

13abc has reached out to the Ohio BMV for comment and clarification.

