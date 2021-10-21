Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Push to strengthen domestic violence laws in Ohio

By Josh Croup
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The high-profile death of Gabby Petito has increased calls to protect victims of domestic violence across the country. A coroner ruled Petito’s death a homicide by strangulation, one of the deadliest forms of domestic violence.

Ohio is the only state where strangulation isn’t a felony. It’s one of two states where it’s not a standalone felony, but prosecutors in the other state - South Carolina - can couple it with other crimes.

Ohio lawmakers Thursday heard testimony on a bill that looks to strengthen penalties for abusers and protections in place for survivors. That includes making strangulation a felony in domestic situations.

“If you’re in an accident, immediately we scan you correctly and look to see who’s at fault. But we don’t do that with strangulation patients,” said Melisa Miner, a representative of the International Association of Forensic Nurses of Ohio.

She told lawmakers not punishing offenders increases the likelihood that they will become a repeat offender and decrease the chance that a victim will speak out. She was giving testimony in support of H.B. 3, also known as Aisha’s Law. It’s named after Aisha Fraser, a Cleveland-area teacher who was killed by her ex-husband in 2018.

The bill would expand the definition of domestic violence to include strangulation. Victims could request emergency protection orders at any time through Aisha’s Law, and police would be required to refer victims determined to be in a high-risk situation to domestic violence advocacy services after a lethality assessment.

“We need a state where survivors feel heard no matter what status of power their abuser holds,” said Shelby Lieber, a resident advocate at the Hope and Healing Survivor Resource Center in Akron. “We need laws that protect our survivors.”

The bill passed the Ohio House unanimously in 2020, but the Senate failed to put it up for a vote before the end of the legislative session. Thursday, the bill completed its third hearing in the Ohio House Criminal Justice Committee. It was re-referred to the Rules and References Committee because it has an appropriation. That committee will decide where it heads next.

A separate piece of legislation in the Senate looks to make strangulation a felony, but it’s still in committee.

If you are concerned about your safety, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 800.799.SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org. You can also call the YWCA Battered Women’s Shelter 24/7 at 419-241-7386 to seek help for yourself or a loved one, or to learn more about how to help victims.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to an Ohio Turnpike plaza on Tuesday, Oct. 19 after a suspect stabbed two...
Suspect charged with murder in Ohio turnpike knife attack
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
One person was shot in the 3300 block of Glenwood Ave. just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday.
Man dies three weeks after he and two others were shot in Toledo
An SUV ran into a house in the 600 block of Lodge in South Toledo on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Stolen SUV runs into house in South Toledo
More than a dozen squad cars have gathered around a home near the intersection of Parkwood and...
Heavy police presence at Old West End neighborhood

Latest News

The event will raise money for medical care for dogs at LC4
Local hockey game will help provide critical care to dogs at LC4
Neighborhood Nuisance Oct. 21
Neighborhood Nuisance Oct. 21
Suspect's wife speaks out about I-75 trooper shooting incident
Suspect's wife speaks out about I-75 trooper shooting incident
Strangulation not a felony in Ohio, lawmakers look to toughen domestic violence laws
Strangulation not a felony in Ohio, lawmakers look to toughen domestic violence laws