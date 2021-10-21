Second defendant pleads guilty to charges stemming from BGSU hazing death

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio man pleaded guilty to his role in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz on Thursday.

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, Ohio, changed his plea to guilty on charges of hazing, tampering with evidence, and obstructing official business. Lehane was not a BGSU student. He will be sentenced on February 10th and faces the possibility of 18 months in prison. His actual sentence will depend on his cooperation, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutors say Stone Foltz died after a hazing incident involving the PIKE fraternity in March in which pledges were allegedly told to drink an entire handle of alcohol. The Foltz family attorney said Foltz’s blood alcohol content was nearly five times the legal limit.

Multiple former BGSU students are facing charges in the incident, ranging from involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, hazing, and more.

Last month, Niall Sweeny, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania, became the first defendant in the case to plead guilty to charges stemming from the hazing incident. He took a plea deal and was found guilty of tampering with evidence, a felony, and misdemeanor hazing. All other counts were dropped.

