SUV runs into house in South Toledo

An SUV ran into a house in the 600 block of Lodge in South Toledo on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
An SUV ran into a house in the 600 block of Lodge in South Toledo on Wednesday, Oct. 20.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No injuries were reported after a vehicle ran into a house late Wednesday night in South Toledo.

According to Toledo Police, there was no driver found with the SUV in the 600 block of Lodge at the corner of Grafton and Lodge.

Police are still searching for the driver.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

