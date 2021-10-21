SUV runs into house in South Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No injuries were reported after a vehicle ran into a house late Wednesday night in South Toledo.

According to Toledo Police, there was no driver found with the SUV in the 600 block of Lodge at the corner of Grafton and Lodge.

Police are still searching for the driver.

