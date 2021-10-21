Traffic
Toledo investment advisor pleads guilty to fraud charges

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo investment advisor pleaded guilty to federal investment fraud charges on Thursday.

James Simpson, 80, admitted to defrauding clients out of more than $400,000 in an investment opportunity scheme, according to court documents.

Simpson told his clients he had special investment opportunities dating back to 2020. At least eight of the clients wrote Simpson checks, but he did not invest the money. Instead, he used the money for his own benefit, prosecutors said.

He is accused of using investor funds to pay other investors to give the appearance he was properly handling his clients’ money.

Simpson had an office on Central Avenue by Executive Parkway in Toledo. His sentencing is scheduled for February 2, 2022.

