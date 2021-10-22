Traffic
10/22/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

The weekend forecast includes a little sunshine and rain
By Jay Berschback
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few sprinkles, cool, lows in the lower 40s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy early, slight chance of an isolated shower, some clearing in the afternoon and evening, highs in the lower 50s. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, rain likely in the afternoon, rain may be heavy at times, chilly and damp, highs only in the upper 40s.

