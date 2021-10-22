Beer and Boos on a bus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ‘Tis the season for ghosts and goblins, and that’s what inspired a special bus tour highlighting beer and haunted hot spots.

The 419 Brew Bus is a new business that offers themed VIP tours of the brewery scene in northwest Ohio.

Halloween and beer are two things that owner Gregg Kerns knows well and loves.

“I’ve been to 500 breweries around the country and I love the culture,” Kerns said. “I’d love to have one, but if I can’t do that, I decided let’s do the tour thing. And that’s how the 419 Brew Bus was born. There are breweries popping up all over northwest Ohio. Five or six years ago there were not that many around. It’s cool that they’re popping up and they’re good!”

When it comes to Halloween, Kerns comes by his love of it honestly - he also owns Holiday Costume House. So he knew the themed tour was a perfect fit for his new venture.

“We’re doing a Haunted Toledo Tour that includes three breweries and the Toledo Yacht Club. Along with great beer, there will be stories about the paranormal things in all the places. People are really looking for things to do. You have to give them value, fun and a cool experience.”

There are more than two dozens breweries around Northwest Ohio that are on the list.

