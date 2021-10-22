Traffic
Bowsher’s Lyla Damas breaks down barriers

Lyla Dama - 13abc Athlete of the Week
Lyla Dama - 13abc Athlete of the Week(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A senior at the Toledo School of the Arts, Lyla Damas represents the Blue Racers on the field. A captain of the girls soccer team, Damas wanted to take her talents to another playing field. Following a conversation in the weight room during the off season, Damas was given an opportunity to strap on a helmet and kick for the Bowsher football team and the rest is history.

“We consider ourselves a family. When I see our guys get enthusiastic about it when she first came on, I wasn’t sure what was going to happen or how they were going to feel. And it was just a natural occurrence,” said Head Coach Chip Strahm.

“Showing up and them not knowing if I was serious about it or my intentions, once they saw I was here to work and put in the effort and I would put in the effort and back it up, it started to get better,” mentioned Damas.

Little did Damas know the impact she would have on the team.

“She ‘s out here working hard every single day with them and I think the kids see that and it’s been contagious so she’s been a big part of our team.”

Bowsher wraps up their season tomorrow against Waite.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

