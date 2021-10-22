The fall color display is on delay at the Metroparks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You could say that the Metroparks are made for photography. And if you take pictures in the Metroparks on a regular basis, you might be noticing something different this year.

Art Weber has been photographing the Metroparks for 50 years. So, he would know that something is a little different this year. He tells 13abc, “The trees haven’t gotten the memo that it’s fall. This is the latest I’ve seen that it’s been this green, and we’re well through October already.”

You’ll notice some oranges and reds, but Weber points out we’re not where we should be: “Years ago, I used to tell people, the middle of the month of October was the peak, and you can see it’s not the peak right now.”

Our warmer days have contributed to the color delay. But Weber says he’s seen this trend for a few years. “It’s been edging later and later on the calendar,” he says. “To me, peak color still has a little bit of green, with a lot of reds and yellows, and you can see we don’t have a lot of that here.”

But if you’re looking to capture the colors, looking up isn’t your only option. Weber says, “You can still photograph the trees, things like the bark on the trees, you can get colors on the ground, some of the leaves that are down are colorful. Lots of bird action, the deer are very active right now.”

So, maybe the season is behind schedule. But that means that the best is yet to come.

“The oaks and the maples, they’re still all coming on. Hopefully we’ll have a really good color year, but nobody really knows for sure.”

