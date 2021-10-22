Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Family starting non-profit in memory of murdered Maumee woman

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Melissa Shoop’s family said her estranged boyfriend John Belew had assaulted, stalked, and threatened her for years.

It all came to a head two years ago when Belew shot and killed the 31-year-old mother of two while she sat on the front porch of her home. He then turned the gun on himself.

Friends and family of the Maumee woman gathered for a balloon release Thursday on the anniversary of the day she was murdered.

Shoop’s mother said a non-profit is being launched in her memory called “Melissa’s Garden of Hope Against Domestic Violence.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Robert Tremaine Hathorn after an hours long search following the shooting of an...
New details cloud I-75 trooper shooting incident
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
The Ohio BMV issued a revised version of the state's new license plates after social media...
Updated Ohio license plate corrects historical error
An SUV ran into a house in the 600 block of Lodge in South Toledo on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Stolen SUV runs into house in South Toledo
Police respond to an incident in Clyde, Ohio on Oct. 21, 2021.
Argument leads to gunfire, one person dies in Clyde incident

Latest News

Remembering murdered woman
Remembering murdered Maumee woman
Ohio license plate snafu
Ohio license plate snafu
Police investigate shooting in Clyde
Police investigate shooting in Clyde
Police Lights
Michigan woman dies in head-on crash