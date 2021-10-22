Family starting non-profit in memory of murdered Maumee woman

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Melissa Shoop’s family said her estranged boyfriend John Belew had assaulted, stalked, and threatened her for years.

It all came to a head two years ago when Belew shot and killed the 31-year-old mother of two while she sat on the front porch of her home. He then turned the gun on himself.

Friends and family of the Maumee woman gathered for a balloon release Thursday on the anniversary of the day she was murdered.

Shoop’s mother said a non-profit is being launched in her memory called “Melissa’s Garden of Hope Against Domestic Violence.”

