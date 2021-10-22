The haunted history of the Oliver House in downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Who you gonna call? Well, one man says you don’t need the Ghost Busters because he’s been talking to the spirits for years.

The Oliver House was built in the 1850s, and it’s a ghost hunter’s dream.

Chris Bores is a ghost behaviorist and he said he interacts most with a woman whose late husband left her to join the war and a black servant who was murdered in the late 1800s. He said her murder was covered up.

“I have this device here that will spit out words according to the energy that is in the area, and when I was trying to contact the servant lady, I got two words in succession on here. One was ‘malicious’ and one was ‘highway’. And that told me she was murdered in a malicious way and then snuck out through a highway of tunnels out to the bay,” said Bores.

Bores said he has experiences like this frequently, but he still talks to a lot of skeptics.

He said that skeptics are lucky because they have never experienced anything unexplainable or terrifying.

He described this incident at the supposedly haunted Collingwood Arts Center: “The only way I can explain it is a rolling darkness come in. I was talking to the spirits and I said, ‘Are you afraid of anything in the area?’ All of a sudden everything got darker, there was an electricity to the air. People started seeing shadow people running around, I heard voices that I don’t know where they emanated from, flashes of light. and then after a minute, it rolled back out.”

And bores said he has learned about what this afterlife is like through the spirits he interacts with.

He even found this out: “I was talking to a spirit and they got very sensitive talking to me about certain things about the afterlife, and I said, ‘Are there certain things you’re not allowed to say to us?’ And they said yes. I said ‘Will you get in trouble if you talk about them?’ They said yes. And then I asked, ‘Are there rules to the afterlife?’ They said yes. That line of questioning right there just tells us that there’s a spiritual tier system that exists and this involves the light, the dark, angels, and demons.”

If you are interested in learning about the haunted history of the Oliver House, Bores is hosting a dinner and telling all his spooky stories.

If you want a plate, call the Oliver House at 419-243-1302.

