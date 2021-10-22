Health departments gear up to distribute COVID vaccines to kids age 5 to 11

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Children 5 to 11 could potentially be able to roll up their sleeves for the COVID vaccine in the first two weeks of November.

Pediatrician Dr. R.W. Mills says the need for this may be getting more urgent. The Delta Variant is the game changer from the original version of COVID.

“Along comes Delta, their immune system has never seen anything like Delta. All of a sudden now, we went from 2% of the cases to almost a third of the cases.”

As more kids get infected and more kids become carriers of the virus, the risk vs. benefit is starting to tip. “So I think that the fact that they’re being infected in much much larger numbers. That some of those kids are really going to get sick and some of those kids are going to end up with long haul symptoms really changes the messaging.”

To that end, state and local health departments are getting ready to distribute the vaccine. Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski D.P.H. says the department is ordering pediatric doses already. It’s estimated that Lucas County will need up to 7,000 doses for kids and at this point, the plan is to distribute them in the schools. The health department is asking school districts to give them a count of the kids whose parents are willing to have them vaccinated. “If we can kind of push to get all the schools done in a couple of weeks. That second dose would take us into December.”

The kids will get the Pfizer vaccine if it’s approved by the FDA and it would be a dose 1/3 less than adults get. A decision on whether the CDC will approve the vaccines is expected within the first two weeks of November.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.