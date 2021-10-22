Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Investigators: Former employee opens fire in Nebraska grain elevator; 3 dead including suspect

By KSNB Local4 and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) - A former employee of a grain elevator facility allegedly returned after being fired and shot three people, killing two and injuring another, before being shot himself, officials said.

Law enforcement agencies responded to an active shooter incident at the Agrex Elevator in Superior, Nebraska, at about 2 p.m. Thursday, according to KSNB.

Upon arrival, investigators located one dead individual and multiple other victims. The suspected shooter also was injured. There were no outstanding suspects at the time investigators arrived on scene, they said.

Preliminary investigation identified the shooting suspect as 61-year-old Max Hoskinson. It was reported his employment with Agrex had been terminated earlier in the day.

He then reportedly returned to Agrex with a handgun and opened fire, striking three individuals. An employee retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire, striking Hoskinson, according to investigators.

Another victim was transported to a hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, and later died. The third victim was treated and released from the hospital in Superior.

The victims were not immediately identified.

Hoskinson was transported to the hospital in Superior, where he was declared dead.

The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Police Department and Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office, is investigating the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

