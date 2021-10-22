Traffic
Michigan woman dies in head-on crash

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - An Ottawa Lake woman is dead after she was involved in a crash on Thursday night in Bedford Township, Mich.

Investigation from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shows that a car driven by a 23-year-old woman was traveling west on Smith Rd. at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles in a no-passing zone. The vehicle collided head-on with a Jeep driven by a 21-year-old woman from Monroe.

Witnesses stopped to assist, including a 73-year-old Riga, Mich., woman who was struck by an unknown black pickup truck or SUV-style vehicle. The black vehicle did not stop after hitting the woman. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 23-year-old driver died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The identities of all involved are being withheld by the Sheriff’s Office at this point.

Investigators said excessive speed and intoxicating substances appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7557.

