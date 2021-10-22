October 22nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy and cool today with highs in the low 50s. Saturday is expected to bring more clouds than sunshine with a high in the middle 50s. Another long lasting rain event is expected to start Sunday afternoon and last through Monday evening or Monday night. Rain amounts of 1 to 3″ are possible. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 next week. Another rain maker is expected late Wednesday into Thursday.

