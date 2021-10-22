Owner of New China Chef in Maumee issues public apology

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - After a sanitarian took pictures of workers at a restaurant in Maumee retrieving containers of discarded beef and chicken from a dumpster, the owner issued this public apology:

I am the owner of a Chinese chef. I sincerely apologize to you for the hygiene problems in the restaurant. On the day of the inspection. The employees threw the meat that did not meet the standard into the trash can. Later, I felt that the weather was too hot for fear of smelly and flies. I just want to take it out and dispose of it before throwing it in the trash can. I also know that this is wrong behavior. I swear that we did not use substandard meat again. I sincerely apologize to all customers and promise that this will not happen again. The health department has checked the restaurant again and is very satisfied with our hygiene and food standards. Provide more sanitary and cleaner meals in the future. At the same time, customers are welcome to supervise and inspect. Please give us another chance. I like living here, I like this city very much.

China Chef is licensed as New China Chef with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

During a Standard Health Inspection Sept 27, 2021, inside New China Chef in the Shops at Arrowhead Point at the corner of Perrysburg-Holland and Heatherdowns, a sanitarian notes: “Observed a bowl of raw beef holding at 73 degrees Observed a tub of raw chicken stored on the floor, under the prep table, holding at 55 degrees. Observed raw beef, raw shrimp, raw chicken, raw shell eggs, and cut cabbage in the make table, holding at 46.7 degrees. PIC placed the make table item in the walk-in cooler and initially discarded the beef and chicken into the dumpster outside. Observed the PIC and another employee pulling the beef and chicken out of the dumpster and taking it back into the facility (images attached). Discarded the beef and chicken a second time and had the PIC pour bleach on it to ensure it was not retrieved a second time.”

The report goes on to state:

After completing the inspection, the person in charge and another employee were observed going into the dumpster and taking the discarded raw beef and raw chicken out and back into the facility. Upon going back into the facility to ensure public safety and that the items were taken back out immediately, it was observed that the wontons discarded into the garbage can were also pulled out and appeared to be being made ready for storage/service. All items were taken out to the dumpster again and bleach was poured on them to ensure the facility would not take them out of the trash a second time and attempt to serve them to the public.

To see the original story, including photos, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.