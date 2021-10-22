Owner of New China Chef in Maumee issues public apology
He’s asking for customers to give the restaurant another chance after health inspection.
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - After a sanitarian took pictures of workers at a restaurant in Maumee retrieving containers of discarded beef and chicken from a dumpster, the owner issued this public apology:
China Chef is licensed as New China Chef with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.
During a Standard Health Inspection Sept 27, 2021, inside New China Chef in the Shops at Arrowhead Point at the corner of Perrysburg-Holland and Heatherdowns, a sanitarian notes: “Observed a bowl of raw beef holding at 73 degrees Observed a tub of raw chicken stored on the floor, under the prep table, holding at 55 degrees. Observed raw beef, raw shrimp, raw chicken, raw shell eggs, and cut cabbage in the make table, holding at 46.7 degrees. PIC placed the make table item in the walk-in cooler and initially discarded the beef and chicken into the dumpster outside. Observed the PIC and another employee pulling the beef and chicken out of the dumpster and taking it back into the facility (images attached). Discarded the beef and chicken a second time and had the PIC pour bleach on it to ensure it was not retrieved a second time.”
The report goes on to state:
