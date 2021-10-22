Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Suspect accused of Alex Day murder makes court appearance

Toledo Police have taped off an area in the 900 block of Byrneport Dr. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Toledo Police have taped off an area in the 900 block of Byrneport Dr. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of shooting and killing Alex Day at the Byrneport Apartments in November appeared in court on Friday morning.

Trevonne L. Darrington, 30, is facing a murder charge. A judge set his bond at $1 million.

On November 3, Day was shot at the South Toledo apartment complex. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office determined Day died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

RELATED: Family seeks justice in Byrneport apartment homicide

Darrington is scheduled to be back in Toledo Municipal Court on Oct. 29 for a preliminary hearing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Robert Tremaine Hathorn after an hours long search following the shooting of an...
New details cloud I-75 trooper shooting incident
Police Lights
Michigan woman dies in head-on crash
Police respond to an incident in Clyde, Ohio on Oct. 21, 2021.
Argument leads to gunfire, one person dies in Clyde incident
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
The Ohio BMV issued a revised version of the state's new license plates after social media...
Updated Ohio license plate corrects historical error

Latest News

Stone Foltz defendants appear in court
Stone Foltz defendants in court
Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) hands the ball off to running back D'Ernest...
Victory Friday! Here are the best tweets on the Cleveland Browns’ win against the Broncos
Family starting non-profit in memory of murdered Maumee woman
Remembering murdered woman
Remembering murdered Maumee woman