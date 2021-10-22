Suspect accused of Alex Day murder makes court appearance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of shooting and killing Alex Day at the Byrneport Apartments in November appeared in court on Friday morning.

Trevonne L. Darrington, 30, is facing a murder charge. A judge set his bond at $1 million.

On November 3, Day was shot at the South Toledo apartment complex. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office determined Day died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Darrington is scheduled to be back in Toledo Municipal Court on Oct. 29 for a preliminary hearing.

