Teen shot and killed, crime scene burnt to the ground the next night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 57-year-old Marvin Dyer has been arrested and charged in the murder of 18-year-old Davon Butler. Butler’s murder is the 55th homicide in Toledo so far this year.

Court documents say “he was yelling and waiving the gun around.” According to the documents Dyer was in an exchange with another person when he fired his weapon. He shot Butler instead of the intended target.

The violence did not end there, the next night the scene of the crime was burnt to the ground.

“The investigator has determined that there was an incendiary device used. The type we don’t know, but basically it was set and it was an arson fire,” says Toledo Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer, Private Sterling Rahe. “They did request a fire investigator early on in the incident, because of the nature of the home was a part of the crime scene the night before.”

Sarah Anjum, the spokesperson for Butler’s family, shared this statement with 13 ABC:

“His Mom, Beonka, is completely devastated by his loss. Although she and the family are grieving privately she wants everyone to know that he was greatly loved by her, his family, and friends. He was a kind and gentle soul who loved art and music. There is a hole in their hearts that will never be filled. He will be forever loved and forever missed.”

The family’s spokesperson also set up a GoFundMe, to help cover funeral and other expenses related to Butler’s death. Click here to donate and find out more information.

Toledo Fire and Rescue are asking anyone with information pertaining to the fire to contact crime stoppers.

