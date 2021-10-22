Toledo’s new police cadets report for training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s new police cadets reported for duty for training on Friday.

The class of 50 cadets is made up of various backgrounds, but the chief admits recruiting black officers is a struggle.

In the last two years, high profile cases like the killing of George Floyd have caused an uprising in multiple protests against police brutality.

“I believe we have a very diverse class. Several that we had picked for the class either withdrew or failed different parts of the process. The final numbers aren’t out yet but I’m happy with the diversity here and that’s something that we’re always striving to improve,” said Chief George Kral.

The class is made up of 25 White males, 12 White females, 7 Black males, 2 Black females, 2 Hispanic males and 1 Hispanic female

The new cadets will train for seven months.

