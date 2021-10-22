Two major development projects about to get underway in Rossford

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - New development projects in Rossford will lead to a lot of new jobs in the coming months. That’s according to Mayor Neil MacKinnon. And he says the good news for his city has a wide reach.

Big changes are coming to about 350 acres just off I-75, bordered by Buck, Mandell, Glenwood and Lime City Roads

“Scannell Properties out of Indianapolis is the largest industrial REIT, or real estate investment trust in the country. They have plans to develop all of it.”

Maypr MacKinnon says the focus will be logistics.

“This will be an industrial park. You’ll have things like light manufacturing, fulfillment centers warehousing, anything do to with logistics.”

Preliminary work is about to get underway. “They’re going to start doing site work and prepping it soon. They’ll also be getting pads ready for construction in the spring.”

In addition to the initial construction jobs on multiple buildings on this site. MacKinnon expects the entire development to create at least two thousand jobs.

“This is how you lower taxes, change the infrastructure, lower water rates and provide safety services. Not to mention amenities for our residents.”

The development news for Rossford doesn’t end there. MacKinnon says Murphy Tractor and Equipment is building a new facility on property near Bass Pro.

“The building will be about 30,000-square-feet. It will be the largest John Deere dealership in the tri-state area.”

These and other new projects are expected to pay dividends well beyond the Rossford city limits. “It means jobs and opportunity, not only for residents of Rossford, but for residents of the entire region. Development spurs new development for the entire region. In addition to these two projects, we also have an expansion project at IPS.”

Mayor MacKinnon says construction at both Murphy Tractor and the industrial park will start in the spring. At this point, the names of the companies coming into the industrial park are not being released.

