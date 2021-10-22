Victory Friday! Here are the best tweets on the Cleveland Browns’ win against the Broncos

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to an impressive win by the Cleveland Browns against the Broncos last night, this Friday morning feels like a Victory Monday.

The Browns, down several players due to injuries, beat the odds with a 17-14 victory on their home turf.

There was lots of online love for running back D’Ernest Johnson, who scored his first touchdown of the season.

What a night for D’Ernest Johnson.



• 3 carries in 2021 before Thursday night

• Filling in for injured Nick Chubb & Kareem Hunt

• Career-high 22 carries & 146 yards

• First career rush TD



Cleveland has ANOTHER backfield playmaker. pic.twitter.com/kqaZ1VPhcH — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 22, 2021

He even secured shout-outs from Akron native LeBron James and fan-favorite Jarvis “Juice” Landry.

Consistently Doing This.



Proud Of You Brudda. And Love How You Gave The Credit To God And Your Teammates @DernestJohnson2 🤞🏾 https://t.co/qM5y2fnMvK — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) October 22, 2021

Fans were elated to welcome back the wide receiver, who missed the last four games to recover from a knee injury.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was trending Friday morning, with some fans tweeting on their disappointment with official calls during the game.

Myles Garrett got held, facemasked then choked out all in one play right in front of the official here. Don’t worry, this happens about once a quarter. 😂 pic.twitter.com/21haivnVNx — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 22, 2021

Case Keenum, who filled in as quarterback for an injured Baker Mayfield, was also trending.

No Baker Mayfield? No Problem!



Case Keenum led the #Browns to a close 17-14 victory over the Broncos, and now Cleveland is 4-3!pic.twitter.com/6UPXcM4NXI — SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) October 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.