Oct. 23, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Soaking rain coming up for your Sunday, with chilly temperatures through the weekend.
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers. High 53. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 36 with patchy frost possible by morning. SUNDAY: AM frost possible, mostly cloudy through the day with rain arriving in the afternoon. High 50. EXTENDED: Rain through Monday evening could bring 2-3″ of rain to the area. Dry mid-week with more rain for Thursday and Friday.