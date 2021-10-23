Racing for Recovery: 20 years of helping substance abuse survivors

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Drug addiction is a scary disease, but Racing for Recovery is putting substance abuse survivors back on the right track.

The community came together Saturday morning to support the strong survivors -- attending Racing for Recovery’s Rockin’ Rossford 10k, 5k and 1 mile walk.

Todd Crandell started the organization out of his garage 20 years ago.

He is a substance abuse survivor himself, and said he wanted to help others get their life back, just as he was able to.

“It is a beautiful thing to watch people come from nothing and have everything, and I’m not talking materialistic things. I’m talking about self esteem, self love, and taking that self love and giving it back to other people. That’s what Racing for Recovery has done for people,” said Crandell.

Just a few months ago, Dave Babkiewicz was struggling with addiction.

But he said Racing for Recovery helped him get sober and back on his feet.

“I got here about 8 months ago, and I had difficulties with life and my choices that I made. From these experiences that I’ve learned about and how to cope with life, today i am a success story.”

Babkiewicz said he feels stronger than ever: his family is back together, he’s involved in the community, and he said he has his life back.

“It’s great to wake up every morning and go, ‘I can take this day,’ and at the end go, ‘I made it through and I’m positive and ready for tomorrow,’” he said.

If you want to learn more about Racing for Recovery or donate to the cause, here’s their website: https://racingforrecovery.org/

