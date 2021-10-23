Traffic
Residents, cat safe after Maumee house fire

Maumee firefighters say the fire happened in the attic.
Valley Grove fire
Valley Grove fire(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Some residents and their cat are safe after their house caught fire Saturday morning.

The fire happened on Valley Grove in Maumee around 9:00 AM.

Firefighters tell 13abc that the people living in the house got out safely, along with their cat. They say the fire was confined to the attic.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and firefighters say the people who lived in the house are displaced but are being assisted by family members.

