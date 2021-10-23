Residents, cat safe after Maumee house fire

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Some residents and their cat are safe after their house caught fire Saturday morning.

The fire happened on Valley Grove in Maumee around 9:00 AM.

Firefighters tell 13abc that the people living in the house got out safely, along with their cat. They say the fire was confined to the attic.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and firefighters say the people who lived in the house are displaced but are being assisted by family members.

