Toledo police investigate early-morning shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 28-hundred block of Airport Highway.

The first calls for gunfire went out just before 5 a.m. from the Clair Commons Apartments. Investigators confirm that someone was shot, but have not yet released any information on the identity or condition of that victim.

Our 13abc photojournalist at the scene saw officers putting someone into the back of a police cruiser, but no confirmation yet as to if that was a suspect or a witness. There was also a second call for officers from the Circle k at the corner of Airport and South Byrne. At that location, we found officers waiting with a vehicle that was to be towed.

Police confirmed that both scenes are connected. Stay with 13abc for updates on this story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.