Toledo police investigate early-morning shooting

Officers confirm one person was injured
By Sashem Brey
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 28-hundred block of Airport Highway.

The first calls for gunfire went out just before 5 a.m. from the Clair Commons Apartments. Investigators confirm that someone was shot, but have not yet released any information on the identity or condition of that victim.

Our 13abc photojournalist at the scene saw officers putting someone into the back of a police cruiser, but no confirmation yet as to if that was a suspect or a witness. There was also a second call for officers from the Circle k at the corner of Airport and South Byrne. At that location, we found officers waiting with a vehicle that was to be towed.

Police confirmed that both scenes are connected. Stay with 13abc for updates on this story throughout the day.

