Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Whitmer, Central Catholic roll in final game of the regular season

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Check out all the highlights and scores from the final week of the Ohio high school regular season.

Then we talk to top recruit James Moon, an offensive lineman for Start.

And finally, check out the top plays of the night in The Trifecta!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Michigan woman dies in head-on crash
Police respond to an incident in Clyde, Ohio on Oct. 21, 2021.
Two charged in shooting that killed one in Clyde
18-year-old Butler was shot and killed on Montrose Ave in Toledo.
Teen shot and killed, crime scene burnt to the ground the next night
Police arrest Robert Tremaine Hathorn after an hours long search following the shooting of an...
OSHP releases dash cam from I-75 trooper shooting
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

Tent City
Tent City
Football Friday Week 10 - Part 3
Football Friday Week 10 - Part 3
Dashcam video for I-75 trooper shooting released
Dashcam video for I-75 trooper shooting released
Football Friday Week 10 - Part 2
Football Friday Week 10 - Part 2