10/23: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Frost possible tonight, then a soaking rain from midday Sunday through Monday.
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cold and clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s, so frost will be possible. Cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid-50s. Rain moves in by midday and continues intermittently through Sunday night and into Monday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are likely by Monday night. Temperatures Sunday night will actually come up a few degrees from Sunday afternoon, then highs Monday in the upper 50s. Lows Monday night in the mid-40s with a few lingering showers. Dry Tuesday and Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Back into the low 60s for highs on Thursday with some rain returning during the second half of the day. Rain continues into Friday when highs will be in the upper 50s. There may be a lingering shower on Saturday, otherwise the holiday weekend will have highs in the upper 50s.

