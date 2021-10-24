Traffic
10/24: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

2-3″ of rain from tonight through Monday night, then drying out Tuesday.
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Periods of rain will continue from tonight into Monday, and they can be heavy at times. 2-3″ of total rainfall is expected across the area by the time showers taper off on Monday night. It’ll be breezy tonight with temperatures gradually rising through the 50s, then highs on Monday will be in the upper 50s.

Still breezy but drying out on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s. Partly sunny again Wednesday with highs near 60. A bit warmer Thursday with highs in the low 60s, but rain will likely return after noon.

Rain continues Thursday night into Friday when highs will be in the upper 50s. A lingering shower on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Likely dry and partly sunny for Halloween with highs in the upper 50s.

