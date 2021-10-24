One hurt in train accident on Berdan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt Sunday when a stationary train they were playing on started to move.

It happened just before 3:00 p.m. on the Berdan Ave. train overpass near I-75.

Officials on the scene said two people were playing and one was hurt with a serious but non-life-threatening injury. The injured person was taken to the hospital. The circumstances surrounding the injury is unknown at this time.

The train left the scene but Toledo Police said they’re trying to get in touch with the train operators.

