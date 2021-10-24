Traffic
One hurt in train accident on Berdan

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt Sunday when a stationary train they were playing on started to move.

It happened just before 3:00 p.m. on the Berdan Ave. train overpass near I-75.

Officials on the scene said two people were playing and one was hurt with a serious but non-life-threatening injury. The injured person was taken to the hospital. The circumstances surrounding the injury is unknown at this time.

The train left the scene but Toledo Police said they’re trying to get in touch with the train operators.

This is a developing story -- check back for further updates.

