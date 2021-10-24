Tent City holds 30th Annual Event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tent City is back in downtown Toledo. Last year the event was unable to take place due to the pandemic. Now it’s celebrating it’s 30th annual event, providing support services to local homeless.

Due to the end of the eviction moratorium in late August, Cherry St. Mission has seen a 400% increase in those who are experiencing homelessness for the first time. An increase such as that makes the Tent City services even more important.

Tent city will provide medical care, including dental and vision. It will give away clothing and food, also providing warming tents for people to sleep in.

Dr. Richard Paat, a clinical professor of medicine at the University of Toledo, has volunteered at Tent City for several years.

“We saw some patients with gangrene,” said Dr. Paat. “We saw patients that needed a tracheostomy tube that didn’t have access to medical care. Some intense kind of things that we’ve never seen before at some other medical events like this.

Robert McKenzie received medical care, received warm, winter clothes, and even got a haircut.

“I think it could go a long way because I’m struggling.” said McKenzie. “It makes me feel really good that people do care. I believe that there are more good people in the world than evil.”

Tent City will continue through the weekend at the Civic Center Mall behind the safety building in downtown Toledo.

