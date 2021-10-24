Traffic
TFRD investigating Sunday morning house fire

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are working to figure out what started a fire on South Avenue.
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are working to figure out what started a fire on South Avenue.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire in Toledo Sunday morning.

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a home in the 4200 block of South Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. The roof was smoking when firefighters arrived.

Officials on the scene said the home appears to be occupied but no one was home at the time. No injuries were reported.

