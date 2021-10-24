TFRD investigating Sunday morning house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Investigators are working to figure out what started a fire in Toledo Sunday morning.

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a home in the 4200 block of South Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. The roof was smoking when firefighters arrived.

Officials on the scene said the home appears to be occupied but no one was home at the time. No injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.