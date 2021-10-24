Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
TLCHD to begin offering Moderna, J&J boosters this week

By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department will start offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses on Wednesday.

Those eligible for a booster can choose which vaccine dose they get — Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson — following the CDC’s approval of mixing booster shots last week.

The health department said those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster dose at least two months after the first dose.

Those who received the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose primary series vaccines can get a booster dose 6 months after their second dose if they fall into the following categories:

-65 years and older

-18 years and older with underlying conditions

-Live or work in a setting that puts you at risk for exposure

TLCHD is holding a series of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week and no appointment is required. Find a full listing of the vaccine clinics for the week of Oct. 25 below:

Monday, Oct. 25

  • Toledo Lucas County Health Department
  • 635 N. Erie Street
  • 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Athena Career Center
  • 5203 Airport Highway
  • 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

  • Toledo Lucas County Health Department
  • 635 N. Erie Street
  • 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

  • Toledo Lucas County Health Department
  • 635 N. Erie Street
  • 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Lucas County Rec Center (Boosters)
  • 2901 Key Street in Maumee
  • 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

  • Toledo Lucas County Health Department
  • 635 N. Erie Street
  • 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Lucas County Rec Center (Boosters)
  • 2901 Key Street in Maumee
  • 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Toledo Food Market
  • 303 Main Street
  • 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

  • Toledo Lucas County Health Department
  • 635 N. Erie Street
  • 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

  • Lucas County Rec Center (Boosters)
  • 2901 Key Street in Maumee
  • 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • TARTA Bus mobile Clinic: Greenbelt Place
  • Cherry & Walnut Streets in Toledo
  • 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To find additional entities offering COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, check Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

