TLCHD to begin offering Moderna, J&J boosters this week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department will start offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses on Wednesday.
Those eligible for a booster can choose which vaccine dose they get — Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson — following the CDC’s approval of mixing booster shots last week.
The health department said those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster dose at least two months after the first dose.
Those who received the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose primary series vaccines can get a booster dose 6 months after their second dose if they fall into the following categories:
-65 years and older
-18 years and older with underlying conditions
-Live or work in a setting that puts you at risk for exposure
TLCHD is holding a series of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week and no appointment is required. Find a full listing of the vaccine clinics for the week of Oct. 25 below:
Monday, Oct. 25
- Toledo Lucas County Health Department
- 635 N. Erie Street
- 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Athena Career Center
- 5203 Airport Highway
- 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
- Toledo Lucas County Health Department
- 635 N. Erie Street
- 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
- Toledo Lucas County Health Department
- 635 N. Erie Street
- 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Lucas County Rec Center (Boosters)
- 2901 Key Street in Maumee
- 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
- Toledo Lucas County Health Department
- 635 N. Erie Street
- 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Lucas County Rec Center (Boosters)
- 2901 Key Street in Maumee
- 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Toledo Food Market
- 303 Main Street
- 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
- Toledo Lucas County Health Department
- 635 N. Erie Street
- 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
- Lucas County Rec Center (Boosters)
- 2901 Key Street in Maumee
- 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- TARTA Bus mobile Clinic: Greenbelt Place
- Cherry & Walnut Streets in Toledo
- 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
To find additional entities offering COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, check Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool here.
