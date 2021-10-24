TLCHD to begin offering Moderna, J&J boosters this week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department will start offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster doses on Wednesday.

Those eligible for a booster can choose which vaccine dose they get — Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson — following the CDC’s approval of mixing booster shots last week.

The health department said those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster dose at least two months after the first dose.

Those who received the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose primary series vaccines can get a booster dose 6 months after their second dose if they fall into the following categories:

-65 years and older

-18 years and older with underlying conditions

-Live or work in a setting that puts you at risk for exposure

TLCHD is holding a series of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week and no appointment is required. Find a full listing of the vaccine clinics for the week of Oct. 25 below:

Monday, Oct. 25

Toledo Lucas County Health Department

635 N. Erie Street

9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Athena Career Center

5203 Airport Highway

12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Toledo Lucas County Health Department

635 N. Erie Street

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Toledo Lucas County Health Department

635 N. Erie Street

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lucas County Rec Center (Boosters)

2901 Key Street in Maumee

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Toledo Lucas County Health Department

635 N. Erie Street

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lucas County Rec Center (Boosters)

2901 Key Street in Maumee

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Toledo Food Market

303 Main Street

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Toledo Lucas County Health Department

635 N. Erie Street

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Lucas County Rec Center (Boosters)

2901 Key Street in Maumee

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

TARTA Bus mobile Clinic: Greenbelt Place

Cherry & Walnut Streets in Toledo

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To find additional entities offering COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, check Ohio’s vaccine scheduling tool here.

