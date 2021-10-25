10/25: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

As of noon, we’ve received nearly 2″ of rainfall at Toledo Express... good enough for the 3rd wettest October and 7th wettest fall on record! Storms are possible to the southeast late this afternoon as that low spins right over northwest Ohio, then more rain will return late Thursday lingering through Saturday. The good news is that Halloween looks dry so far!

