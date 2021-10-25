Bedford schools mandating mask use among students, staff, visitors

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - A continued rise in COVID-19 cases across the school district has forced Bedford Public Schools to mandate all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks when inside any district facility.

The new protocol was announced to parents in a letter sent out Sunday night. It was to go into place immediately.

The district also had to convert two separate classrooms at the elementary level from in-person learning to remote due to the number of positive cases in each classroom.

According to the letter, the district reported 36 new cases among students and staff over the previous seven days, along with associated close-contact quarantines.

The increased number of positive cases this week (and over previous few weeks) has placed our district in a position where we can no longer adequately and safely staff all of our classrooms, buses, and food service department on a daily basis. The result has been intermittent bus route cancellations, cancellation of elementary level specials classes on specific days, and now the temporary conversion of two classes to remote learning.

The district is maintaining its previous disinfection of classrooms, as well as promoting proper handwashing and sanitizing.

District visitors following current updated protocols will continue to be permitted on a limited basis.

