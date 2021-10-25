Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Bedford schools mandating mask use among students, staff, visitors

(Bedford Now)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - A continued rise in COVID-19 cases across the school district has forced Bedford Public Schools to mandate all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks when inside any district facility.

The new protocol was announced to parents in a letter sent out Sunday night. It was to go into place immediately.

The district also had to convert two separate classrooms at the elementary level from in-person learning to remote due to the number of positive cases in each classroom.

According to the letter, the district reported 36 new cases among students and staff over the previous seven days, along with associated close-contact quarantines.

The district is maintaining its previous disinfection of classrooms, as well as promoting proper handwashing and sanitizing.

District visitors following current updated protocols will continue to be permitted on a limited basis.

