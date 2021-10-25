Flooding rain shuts business down for local family farm

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Leaders Family Farms in Napoleon offers fall activities, including hayrides, paintball, and a corn maze. They opened for the season in late September, but our rainy fall has kept the business from staying open the entire time.

Kristin Leaders is a co-owner. She tells 13abc that they’re only open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. But since they opened a month ago, they’ve had to remain closed at least seven days. She says that’s the most the farm has ever had to close to the public since they started hosting activities in the late-1990s.

Northwest Ohio has picked up more than a foot of rain for the fall season, and Leaders says it’s the most amount of rain they’ve seen on the farm since they started farming in Napoleon in the 1960s. “This is definitely the wettest season we’ve ever had,” she explains. “We’ve had a closing here or there, two or three a season, but never how much we’ve had. We’ve been farming this farm since 1968, and this is the most rain we’ve ever, ever had.”

With more rain in the forecast for the end of the week, Leaders isn’t sure the farm will be able to reopen to the public this season. She says they usually stay open through Halloween.

