Greenbelt Place Apartments still out of compliance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The deadline for the owners of the Greenbelt place apartments to comply with the housing orders has passed. They had until Friday to fix the structure and add doors and windows. A resident who lives at the Greenbelt Place Apartments says she feels in limbo.

“I feel like they are trying but not hard enough.”

She a letter was put on apartment doors alerting people a team of contractors as well as the maintenance team will be entering their homes doing repairs. City leaders say the owners have not complied with the housing enforcement orders that were issued last month. The head of code enforcement Dennis Kennedy says the owners want a 30 day extension.

“We understand the manufacturing delays to come with these materials. What we’d like to do as a city is not grant them an extension internally but actually have them go through the housing court process and justify to the judge their invoices and receipts for the purchases,” said Dennis Kennedy.

A source tells me a company made an offer eureka holdings to buy the greenbelt. The person says the going market rate for a complex per unit is $50,000. We’re told the owners of the greenbelt want $100,000. In the meantime local leaders are discussing the future of the property and relocating families.

“We don’t want them to keep living in this complex. We are hopeful that the owners will bring it into compliance because he had been making some good faith efforts,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy admits there’s not enough places to house the 180 families.

“In addition to thinning that out or making that complex less dense. We then have to find a viable option for those people who need to be her house someplace else in the community. There’s a couple development projects going through right now and there are some options but there aren’t enough units right now in Toledo to her house everybody,” said Kennedy.

The lack of housing is a big concern for many residents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.