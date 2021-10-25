Imagination Station headed back to voters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Imagination Station appears on the Lucas County ballot next Tuesday as the science center again asks the community for support. It’s requesting more money but its leaders there say voters have approved this money in the past.

There may be parts of the Imagination Station that people haven’t experienced yet. The new theater opened in 2020 so some people may not have made it down there yet. That was paid for by private donations but the hope is to take this kind of momentum and convince voters for their support.

The Imagination Station has once again opened its doors to the public after a 2020 many would love to soon forget. With it comes the new theater and an offer to everyone.

“It’s not just for kids, it’s for the entire family,” said Lori Hauser, the Imagination Station CEO.

Adults will see the Imagination Station on the election ballot. The science center asking for a replacement levy. A levy that funds about 30% of the operation, paying for things like exhibits and shows.

“Those funds will go right back into the science center,” said Hauser.

This levy will be an increase from the current levy and will cost less than $7 dollars per $100,000 in home value annually. Hauser says the increase will generate $1.5 million annually. That’s the amount they were supposed to get annually when the levy was first approved in 2008.

“Things changes in the economy and community and the science center has never been able to receive the $1.5 million. We’ve received about $1.1 [million] or $1.2 [million] which we are very grateful for but we’d like to get back to the original dollar figure that was approved back in 2008,” said Hauser.

Lucas County kids get in free every Saturday, part of the value leaders here say should convince voters to keep funding their future.

“It’s a small investment for such a wonderful return that you’re seeing. I think you’ve seen we’ve been good stewards of the public dollars, how we operate as fiscally responsible as we can,” said Hauser.

