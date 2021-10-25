Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man arrested in assault on 11-year-old girl at NYC dog park

Nathaniel Direnzo, 29, (center) faces several charges, including strangulation and assault,...
Nathaniel Direnzo, 29, (center) faces several charges, including strangulation and assault, after he allegedly attacked an 11-year-old girl during a dispute in a New York City dog park.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - Police in New York City arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly attacked an 11-year-old girl and a teenager who came to her aid during a dispute in a dog park.

Nathaniel Direnzo, 29, faces several charges, including strangulation and assault, in the Wednesday incident at Stuyvesant Square Park in Manhattan. The incident apparently stemmed from a dispute between pet owners at a dog park and the students who use the park for recess.

Authorities say an 11-year-old girl was at the park with classmates when one dog owner approached and began yelling at them for throwing popping objects that may have been scaring the dogs.

Video shows the kids seemingly throw dirt at the yelling dog owner, and the girl appears to try several times to attack him. Police say when the girl fought back, the man grabbed her hair and punched her in the left side of her face. He also allegedly wrapped his hands around her neck and began strangling her.

Her 15-year-old classmate tried to intervene and was also struck.

Other dog owners got involved, and the man eventually left the park. The 11-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition, while the teenage boy was treated at the scene.

Police later released photos of the suspect in hopes of making an arrest. Direnzo was arrested Saturday.

The other dog owners say Direnzo had no right to attack a child, but they also say the kids shouldn’t be acting the way they do around dogs.

Multiple witnesses say people who use the park have been concerned about Direnzo and his treatment of other people and his own dog.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigates shooting at Clair Commons Apts.
Toledo police investigate early-morning shooting
One person was hurt Sunday when a stationary train they were playing on started to move.
One hurt in train accident on Berdan overpass
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are working to figure out what started a fire on South Avenue.
TFRD investigating Sunday morning house fire
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Police arrest Robert Tremaine Hathorn after an hours long search following the shooting of an...
OSHP releases dash cam from I-75 trooper shooting

Latest News

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 25, 2021, to voice their...
Sudan’s PM arrested, internet disrupted in apparent coup
The incident apparently stemmed from a dispute between pet owners at the dog park and the...
Girl punched, strangled by stranger at NYC park, police say
Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey
Taking a Trishaw trek
On a Trishaw Trek
Feel Good Friday: On a Trishaw Trek