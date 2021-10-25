Men facing charges after gun discharges while protesting outside Safety Services building

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are facing charges after a gun one was carrying was accidentally discharged while they were protesting in front of the Toledo Safety Services building on Friday evening.

According to Toledo Police, Peter Moll, 37, of Sylvania, and Ryan Sullivan, 18, of Perrysburg, were protesting outside of the Safety Services building just before 7 p.m. Moll was armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol while wearing tactical gear.

While they were protesting, Moll’s rifle accidentally went off. The two were detained by crews, and Sullivan was found a concealed handgun on his person.

Moll was charged with firearms discharge restricted.

Sullivan was charged with carrying concealed weapons. He was arrested and made a court appearance on Monday, where a judge set his bond at $2,500. His case has been continued until Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported.

