Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Men facing charges after gun discharges while protesting outside Safety Services building

Ryan Sullivan, of Perrysburg, is facing charges after police found a concealed hand gun on his...
Ryan Sullivan, of Perrysburg, is facing charges after police found a concealed hand gun on his person.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are facing charges after a gun one was carrying was accidentally discharged while they were protesting in front of the Toledo Safety Services building on Friday evening.

According to Toledo Police, Peter Moll, 37, of Sylvania, and Ryan Sullivan, 18, of Perrysburg, were protesting outside of the Safety Services building just before 7 p.m. Moll was armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol while wearing tactical gear.

While they were protesting, Moll’s rifle accidentally went off. The two were detained by crews, and Sullivan was found a concealed handgun on his person.

Moll was charged with firearms discharge restricted.

Sullivan was charged with carrying concealed weapons. He was arrested and made a court appearance on Monday, where a judge set his bond at $2,500. His case has been continued until Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hurt Sunday when a stationary train they were playing on started to move.
One juvenile hurt in train accident on Berdan overpass
TPD investigates shooting at Clair Commons Apts.
Toledo police investigate early-morning shooting
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are working to figure out what started a fire on South Avenue.
TFRD investigating Sunday morning house fire
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Police arrest Robert Tremaine Hathorn after an hours long search following the shooting of an...
OSHP releases dash cam from I-75 trooper shooting

Latest News

People interested in volunteering as a storm spotter for the National Weather Service SKYWARN...
Skywarn Spotter Training available virtually
Bedford schools mandating mask use among students, staff, visitors
Toledo leaf collection program to begin on Nov. 1
Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey
Taking a Trishaw trek helps riders and pilots alike