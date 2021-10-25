Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

New COVID-19 quarantine guidance issued for Ohio schools

Any empty classroom
Any empty classroom(WLUC)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health updated their COVID-19 school quarantine guidance.

The new guidelines are aimed to keep asymptomatic children at school, according to Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

According to Vanderhoff, schools are not required to follow the guidelines and parents can opt-out.

Mask to Stay

People at school who have direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 can remain in the classroom if:

  • They wear a mask for 14 days after the last date of exposure
  • Self-monitor for symptoms
  • Isolate if there are symptoms of COVID-19
  • Rules can end after 7 days if they test negative between days 5 and 7

Test to Play

Guidance for asymptomatic athletes who have been exposed:

  • Wear a mask when possible - not during play; can be worn on bus, sidelines, etc.
  • Get a test after direct contact
  • Test second time between days 5 and 7
  • Quarantine can end after the second negative test

Vanderhoff said the tests can be PCR or Antigen tests, but not over the counter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hurt Sunday when a stationary train they were playing on started to move.
One juvenile hurt in train accident on Berdan overpass
TPD investigates shooting at Clair Commons Apts.
Toledo police investigate early-morning shooting
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are working to figure out what started a fire on South Avenue.
TFRD investigating Sunday morning house fire
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Police arrest Robert Tremaine Hathorn after an hours long search following the shooting of an...
OSHP releases dash cam from I-75 trooper shooting

Latest News

Bedford schools mandating mask use among students, staff, visitors
Vaccine clinic held at the Lucas County Recreation Center
TLCHD to begin offering Moderna, J&J boosters this week
A county health officer frustrated with the “politicization of public health” during COVID-19...
County official quits over “politicization” of public health
President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden overstates his record on COVID vaccine