New COVID-19 quarantine guidance issued for Ohio schools
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health updated their COVID-19 school quarantine guidance.
The new guidelines are aimed to keep asymptomatic children at school, according to Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.
According to Vanderhoff, schools are not required to follow the guidelines and parents can opt-out.
Mask to Stay
People at school who have direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 can remain in the classroom if:
- They wear a mask for 14 days after the last date of exposure
- Self-monitor for symptoms
- Isolate if there are symptoms of COVID-19
- Rules can end after 7 days if they test negative between days 5 and 7
Test to Play
Guidance for asymptomatic athletes who have been exposed:
- Wear a mask when possible - not during play; can be worn on bus, sidelines, etc.
- Get a test after direct contact
- Test second time between days 5 and 7
- Quarantine can end after the second negative test
Vanderhoff said the tests can be PCR or Antigen tests, but not over the counter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.