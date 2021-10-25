Traffic
October 25th Weather Forecast

More Rain On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rain will continue at times for this morning. Another inch or more of rain is possible. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Showers gradually end west to east tonight. Clouds will hold on east of I-75 on Tuesday with a few sprinkles possible at times. Sunshine is expected west of I-75. Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 50s. Rain returns late Thursday through Saturday morning. Another 1″+ of rain is likely. Halloween is the best looking day in the 7-day forecast with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 50s.

